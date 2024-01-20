‘World’s Longest Lunch and Brunch’ to be held in Melbourne on March 15, 16

THE World’s Longest Lunch and the World’s Longest Brunch is scheduled to be held in Melbourne, Australia on March 15 and 16 respectively.

It be the highlight of the 10-day Melbourne Food and Wine Festival 2024 from March 15 to 24 and more than 300 activities will be featured in the festival, with exciting events taking place for the first time at Kings Domain, Melbourne.

The World’s Longest Lunch will be headlined by Andrew McConnell, a prolific chef and owner of well-known Australian dining outlets such as Gimlet, Cutlet and Co, and Supernormal.

Diners will be seated at tables that make up over 600m in length through the gardens of Kings Domain and will be served with three courses during this event.

As for the World’s Longest Brunch, Australia’s new-wave Indian food champions Harry Mangat of Biji Dining, Helly Raichura of Enter Via Laundry and Mischa Tropp of Toddy Shop will be spicing thing up in the kitchen.

These two highly anticipated events are expected to draw in 3,600 diners.

Steve Dimopoulos, Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events, said in a statement: “Dining out in Melbourne is a memorable and world-class experience and the Melbourne Food and Wine Festival offers 10 days of exciting events that showcase Victoria’s finest produce and culinary talent.”