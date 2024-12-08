Yangon Zoo celebrates world elephant day with stories of its oldest Asian elephant

YANGON: In celebration of World Elephant Day, Yangon Zoo in Myanmar hosted a special event on Sunday, featuring an educational booth near the elephant corner to raise awareness about the conservation of these majestic creatures.

Although World Elephant Day officially falls on Monday, the zoo’s authorities began their awareness activities on Sunday, a public holiday, when the zoo typically sees its highest visitor turnout.

Dr. Tun Myint, Yangon Zoo’s chief veterinarian, on Sunday stressed the importance of conserving elephants, saying, “As elephants are endangered, we take special care of them.”

“Elephants play a crucial role in maintaining the ecosystem, so we conduct awareness programmes to help conserve them,“ he said, adding that some countries don’t even have elephants, making conservation efforts even more critical.

“We are proud to preserve biodiversity by taking care of elephants,“ Tun Myint added.

Yangon Zoo is home to four elephants. Among them, Mo Mo, the oldest Asian elephant, always wins the hearts of visitors. Mo Mo arrived at Yangon Zoo in 1961 when she was about seven years old, and she is now nearly 71. Her longevity and vitality have made her an iconic figure at the zoo, admired by generations of visitors, the zoo’s authorities said.

Visitors often share personal stories about Mo Mo when asked about elephants and World Elephant Day.

Daw Ohmar Htay, 39, was one such visitor on Sunday. Standing near the elephant enclosure, she called out Mo Mo’s name, eager to identify the elephant she remembered from her childhood. After several attempts, she pointed to one of the elephants, guessing it was Mo Mo.

Reflecting on her memories, Daw Ohmar shared, “I fed sugarcane to her when I visited here for the first time at the age of around eight. Now, I’m here for the second time and accompanying my daughter.”

She noted that it had been over 30 years since she last saw Mo Mo. “I love her because she is clever,“ Daw Ohmar said, adding that she believes Mo Mo understands human language and responds when she calls her name.

Ten-year-old Antt Htoo Myat, who has visited Yangon Zoo about eight times, expressed a special fondness for Mo Mo. “Mo Mo is like my friend. Every time I come here, I meet with Mo Mo,“ he said.

Antt’s love for elephants extends beyond the zoo. He has also seen elephants in his grandfather’s village and keeps elephant pictures at home. “I actually want the elephants to be in the wild so they can move freely,“ he said, explaining that his affection for elephants began when he was very young.

Antt also hopes to share his love of elephants with others. “I want to save money to bring my friends to see the elephants,“ he said. “Most of my friends don’t love elephants, but I think they will come to love elephants when they encounter Mo Mo and the others.”

Aung Win Thaung, a senior elephant keeper at the zoo who has been working there for over a decade, spoke of his deep connection with Mo Mo. “I love elephants. I’ve been interested in them since I was young,“ he said.

“Now, I’m taking care of Mo Mo. Mo Mo and I are like family as we have been together for many years. I am also proud to take care of Mo Mo as she is clever and intelligent. She is a hallmark of Yangon Zoo,“ Aung Win said.

Aug. 12 marks World Elephant Day, an international annual event to bring attention to the urgent plight of Asian and African elephants. - Bernama, Xinhua