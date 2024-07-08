Yunus to lead Bangladesh interim govt: president's office

DHAKA: Bangladesh's Nobel-winning microfinance pioneer Muhammad Yunus has been tapped to lead an interim government after the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the country's presidency announced early Wednesday.

The decision “to form an interim government with... Yunus as its chief” was taken at a meeting of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, military leaders and the heads of the Students Against Discrimination group, Shahabuddin’s press office said.

Nahid Islam, a leader of the student group, confirmed the decision to reporters after three hours of talks at the presidential palace.

“The president has asked the people to help ride out the crisis. Quick formation of an interim government is necessary to overcome the crisis,“ Shahabuddin’s office said in a statement.

Shahabuddin also sacked the national police chief in the wake of deadly protests that sparked Hasina's departure and named a replacement, his office said.

Islam called the talks “fruitful” and said that Shahabuddin had agreed that the interim government “will be formed within the shortest time” possible.