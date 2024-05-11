13th Malaysia Plan, Budget 2025 prioritise shift towards low-carbon economy

KUALA LUMPUR: The upcoming 13th Malaysia Plan (2026-2030) and the recently tabled Budget 2025 will prioritise Malaysia’s shift towards a low-carbon economy, said Economy Ministry secretary-general Datuk Nor Azmie Diron.

By transforming business models through energy transition, the oil & gas and oil & gas services and equipment (OGSE) industries, and support sectors, will continue to play a role in propelling Malaysia’s economy forward for years to come.

“I’d like to highlight the upcoming 13th Malaysia Plan 2026-2030 as well as the recently announced Budget 2025 will further reinforce our commitment to a decarbonised future, creating implications for the oil & gas and energy industries and OGSE supply chain,” he said this in his keynote address at the National OGSE Blueprint Forum 2024, delivered by deputy secretary-general (macro) Datuk Luqman Ahmad, today.

In addition to domestic policies, Nor Azmie said, free trade agreements such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, as well Malaysia’s new status as a BRICS partner country, will impact Malaysia’s business landscape.

“I encourage all of you to view these developments as an opportunity to expand your business, enter new markets and team up with international partners,“ he said.

Nor Azmie called on the OGSE sector to take heed of the various government support and services available through Malaysia Petroleum Resources Corporation (MPRC) and the OGSE Blueprint to boost business and transition to the low carbon era.

“For the OGSE sector in particular, the ministry will continue to work with its OGSE sector development agency, MPRC, to gear its initiatives to bridge government policies and aspirations with the sector’s needs,” he said.

Through this approach, he added, the government aims to ensure a holistic response to Malaysia’s energy transition and economic growth journey.

Nor Azmie said the oil & gas industry has long been a cornerstone of Malaysia’s economic landscape. “It has not only contributed significantly to our gross domestic product but also played a pivotal role in job creation and infrastructure development.”