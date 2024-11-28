AFA allocates RM2.1b for KL-Karak Highway widening, RM200m for ECE flood mitigation

KUALA LUMPUR: AFA Infrastructure and Development Sdn Bhd (AID) has allocated RM2.1 billion for the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway widening project, which will address congestion and safety challenges on one of Malaysia’s busiest highways.

The company has also allocated RM200 million for the East Coast Expressway (ECE) flood mitigation project to improve the highway’s resilience during adverse weather.

AFA Group chairman Tan Sri Azmil Khalili Khalid said the company will finance both projects with internally generated funds and bank borrowings without government funding.

“We are managing two mature highways. Our mission now is to create a transportation network that strengthens the nation’s connectivity, uplifts local communities, and drives sustainable development,” he told reporters in a media briefing today.

“Together with key stakeholders, AFA is committed to delivering infrastructure projects that will propel Malaysia forward in alignment with its economic and social goals,” he said.

The KL–Karak project involves widening the highway from Gombak Toll Plaza to Bentong Toll Plaza, new tunnel construction and enhanced safety measures.

The project involves two sections. Under Section 1, the Gombak Toll Plaza to Genting Sempah will be upgraded from dual three-lane to dual four-lane, with a new two-lane tunnel. Section 2 from Genting Sempah to Bentong Toll Plaza will be upgraded from dual two-lane to dual three-lane.

Upon completion, the widened KL-Karak Expressway will reduce congestion, enhance safety, improve regional connectivity and manage incidents. It will be able to accommodate 1,400 additional vehicles per hour in a lane per direction, which translates to a 25% increase in capacity.

Work will begin in January and will take 48 months to complete.

As for the ECE flood mitigation project, AID is taking measures to raise the mainline profile at flooding locations and potential flooding locations along the highway.

Other upgrades include expanding highway drainage systems to manage larger water volumes, extending and reinforcing culverts for improved flow and load support, stabilising slopes to prevent erosion and landslides in flood-prone areas, raising road levels in frequently flooded zones, and implementing strategic vegetation management to reduce runoff and enhance water absorption.

The project is slated to be completed by December 2028.

Azmil said the domestic economy relies heavily on infrastructure development, encompassing new projects such as building roads, properties, and other developments.

On AID’s part, he said, the company practises transparency in its tender bids.

“When the government initiates infrastructure projects, it creates opportunities for companies to bid for contracts. From the outset, we have emphasised a transparent process for negotiating tenders. Every tender is conducted on an open basis, ensuring that any company meeting the required criteria can participate. Once qualifications are met, contractors are eligible to tender. The entire process is designed to be both open and transparent.”

Ultimately, Azmil said, such a practice not only bolsters the economy by driving construction activity but also generates significant job opportunities, enabling construction companies to engage actively in new projects.

For context, AID was established through the integration of ANIH Bhd, now known as AFA Prime Bhd, Alloy Maintenance Engineering Sdn Bhd, now renamed AFA Construction & Engineering Sdn Bhd, and Alloy Toll Management Sdn Bhd, which has been rebranded as AFA Systems and Services Sdn Bhd.

AFA Prime is the concessionaire of the KL-Karak and the East Coast expressways, while AFA Construction & Engineering Sdn Bhd handles maintenance and engineering services for highway assets and structures, including drainage, pavement and slopes. AFA System & Services Sdn Bhd handles toll management and collection.