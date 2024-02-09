AI and sustainability at core of Open DC’s next-gen data centre in Delapan SBEZ

KUALA LUMPUR: Open DC Sdn Bhd’s data centre in the Delapan Special Border Economic Zone (Delapan SBEZ), Kedah, is set to be operational by early 2025, said founder and managing director Weng Yew Wong.

He said the next-generation facility is designed to meet the increasing demands of artificial intelligence (AI) and power-intensive workloads while maintaining a strong commitment to sustainability.

“Data centres will continue to support AI-technology development by improving computing power, optimising energy consumption, and enhancing security and data management capabilities,” Weng said in an exclusive interview with SunBiz.

He said that although specific AI integration plans are yet to be publicly detailed, the company anticipates leveraging AI to optimise cooling, enhance power usage effectiveness and better integrate renewable energy. “We anticipate AI integration will lead to smart cooling systems, energy-efficient optimisation, resource management, and automated energy management.”

In scaling sustainability, he highlighted that the growing demand for AI data centres requires high power and water consumption.

“To address this, the company is scaling its infrastructure with sustainability as a guiding principle. Data centres are actively minimising their environmental impact and promoting sustainability through energy efficiency, renewable energy sources, and advanced cooling systems,” Weng said.

He added that these efforts are aimed at balancing the need for increased capacity with a commitment to environmental responsibility.

Weng said addressing power and cooling issues is critical to successfully operating graphics processing units.

“To manage the increased power consumption from AI workloads, the company is implementing advanced cooling technologies, including direct-to-chip liquid cooling and indirect evaporative cooling. Innovative technologies like liquid cooling are transforming how data centres operate, significantly lowering energy usage,” he noted.

In reducing carbon footprints, he said, Open DC is committed to sustainability and has implemented several measures to minimise impact on the environment.

“By sourcing at least 80% of our energy requirements from renewable sources, the company aims to significantly reduce its carbon footprint. Our carbon emission reduction plan will be realised through the implementation of cutting-edge energy-efficient technologies,” Weng said, underscoring the importance of smart cooling systems and efficient infrastructure in achieving these goals.

He said the development of Open DC’s data centre in Delapan SBEZ will have a significant impact on the economy, as it will attract a large amount of national and international investment.

Open DC aims to leverage Malaysia’s position as a strategic hub in Southeast Asia and connectivity to solidify the company’s role as a key player in the regional digital infrastructure landscape.

“We see the role of the company in attracting regional players to put their workload and content in Malaysia to fulfil their regional traffic distribution objectives,” Weng said.

The partnership with DE-CIX Malaysia, an operator of carrier and data centre-neutral internet exchanges, underlines Open DC’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and developing robust digital infrastructure, he said. “Our ambition is to become the market leader in the creation of digital ecosystems centering on our strategically located data centres.”

Open DC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Extreme Broadband Sdn Bhd, currently operates four data centres – one each in Cyberjaya and Penang, and two in Johor.