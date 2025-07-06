AirAsia signs US$12.25 billion deal for 50 A321XLRs with rights for 20 more

PETALING JAYA: AirAsia Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital A Bhd, has signed a landmark agreement with Airbus valued at US$12.25 billion (RM51.75 billion) for 50 A321XLRs with rights for 20 more.

With the agreement, the airline is taking a major step towards becoming the world’s first low-cost narrow-body network carrier, anchored by its multi-hub strategy. The aircraft are scheduled for delivery from 2028 through 2032.

Witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the agreement was signed in Paris on Friday between Capital A CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes and Airbus Commercial Aircraft CEO Christian Scherer.

Fernandes, who is also adviser and steward of AirAsia Group, said: “We pioneered low-cost travel in Asia – now we are taking it to the next level. AirAsia is on a transformative journey to become the world’s first low-cost network carrier. This is about exponential growth, connecting geographies beyond Asean, and making flying even more democratic.

“We gave people in Asean the opportunity to explore Asia – now we want the world to see Asean, and Asean to see the world. The A321XLR and A321LR are the game-changers enabling this vision, and we are proud to lead the charge in making our world smaller. We can’t wait to paint the skies even wider in red.”

Scherer said: “We are pleased to confirm this agreement, as AirAsia Group begins its next development chapter. Having resumed its growth trajectory, which we salute and support, the airline is creating solid fleet efficiencies, allowing global network expansion. The A321XLR unlocks new opportunities for AirAsia to launch non-stop flights linking primary and secondary cities all around the globe.”

The next-generation A321XLRs will operate alongside AirAsia’s all-Airbus fleet of A320 and A330 aircraft, supporting its long-term strategy to deliver connectivity across Asia and beyond, while maintaining a low-cost model through improved route economics, enhanced aircraft utilisation and fleet efficiency.

AirAsia Group aims to carry 150 million guests annually by 2030, reaching a cumulative total of 1.5 billion guests since inception.

The new fleet plays a pivotal role in this transformation. AirAsia’s multi-aircraft strategy enables the airline to match capacity with demand, reduce fuel consumption and support a sustainable, cost-effective growth model in a highly competitive global landscape. The A321XLR offers up to 20% lower fuel burn per seat than the Airbus A321neo aircraft, significantly improving emissions performance and operating efficiency.