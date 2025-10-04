AmBank extends RM307m financing to Chin Hin units

KUALA LUMPUR: AmBank Group has granted RM307 million in financing facilities to Aricia Sdn Bhd and Makna Setia Sdn Bhd, subsidiaries of Chin Hin Group Bhd, for the development of multiple new projects in Klang Valley and East Malaysia.

The financing facilities will support the development of Aricia Residences @ Sungai Besi – a modern residential development in the heart of Sungai Besi, featuring functional layouts ranging from 550 sq ft to 1,420 sq ft. It includes 787 serviced apartments, the area’s first freehold 3-bedroom sky duplexes, and state-of-the-art amenities such as a multi-tier security system and smart home technology. With a GDV of RM467 million, the project was launched in Q1’25 and is set to redefine contemporary urban living.

The other developments are a mixed-use development in Bandar Kinrara and civil infrastructure works in East Malaysia.

AmBank Group business banking managing director Christopher Yap said that these developments align with their commitment to fostering sustainable growth.

“AmBank Group remains dedicated to supporting initiatives that drive progress and create lasting value for communities. This collaboration underscores our ongoing efforts to contribute to Malaysia’s development and construction landscape,” he added.

The residential developments in Sungai Besi and Bandar Kinrara are designed to integrate modern architecture, smart home technology, and family-centric facilities – ensuring security, convenience, and connectivity for homeowners. Meanwhile, the infrastructure works in East Malaysia will play a crucial role in enhancing regional connectivity and economic expansion.

Chin Hin Group Bhd managing director Chiau Haw Choon said, “At Chin Hin Group, we do more than build homes — we create spaces where people can live better, connect, and grow. Our partnership with AmBank Group helps us deliver innovative, future-ready homes like Aricia Residences, raising the standard for urban living. Our infrastructure projects in East Malaysia also show our commitment to supporting national growth and improving regional connectivity.”