AmCham CEO urges Malaysia to strengthen economic ecosystem to support trade narrative

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia must fortify its domestic economic ecosystem to present a compelling case to international trade partners, especially as it prepares for critical trade discussions with the United States later this month.

American Malaysian Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) CEO Datuk Siobhan Das said a strong local foundation is essential for Malaysia to effectively advocate its business value to US stakeholders.

“Malaysia is in a very strong position right now, with robust opportunities and a supportive environment for multinational corporations.

“But unless we take care of our own ecosystem, especially the small and medium enterprises that support these MNCs, our narrative abroad would not hold weight,” she told reporters at a roundtable organised by Bursa Malaysia, Economic Club of Kuala Lumpur and CIMB today.

Siobhan stressed the importance of a cohesive national strategy that ensures both government and private sector players are aligned ahead of Malaysia’s delegation to Washington on April 23. “The ministries can only advocate what the ecosystem allows them to. If we do not project competitiveness and unity from within, we weaken our voice abroad.”

She noted that Malaysia’s position as Asean Chair this year further amplifies its role in shaping regional economic direction.

“While government agencies such as the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry have made efforts to consult with industry players, faster and more robust collaboration is needed. The government is listening, but we all need to move faster. Business chambers, MNCs, and SMEs must work hand-in-hand to ensure our strengths are communicated clearly to the US,” she said.

Asean Business Advisory Council Malaysia chairman Tan Sri Nazir Razak echoed the call, urging that Malaysia to negotiate not only as a sovereign nation but as a united Asean bloc, with a forward-thinking agenda that includes peace diplomacy, defense collaboration and non-tariff reform.

“We must showcase the strength of our economic size, not just as Malaysia, but as part of the Asean regional economy. This includes aligning on strategic interests that go beyond tariffs, such as military procurement partnerships and contributing to stability in conflict zones like Gaza,” he said.

Further, Nazir highlighted the importance of addressing non-tariff barriers within Asean itself, such as investment restrictions and regulatory inconsistencies, which continue to hamper intra-regional business movement.

Citing the Asean Business Entity (ABE) proposal as an innovative path forward, he stressed the need for deeper integration at the corporate level, allowing qualified firms to operate seamlessly across Asean borders.

“If we cannot fully liberalise people and goods movement yet, just start with the companies. The ABE concept can empower regional champions like Maybank or Standard Chartered to optimise operations and workforce mobility across Asean, making the region more attractive to global investors,” Nazir added. -