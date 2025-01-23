Aneka Jaringan posts 35% growth in income in Q1’25

KUALA LUMPUR: Aneka Jaringan Holdings Bhd, a basement and foundation construction specialist, recorded a solid financial performance for the first quarter ended Nov 30, 2024 (Q1’25).

The group achieved a revenue of RM79.47 million, marking an increase of 35.19% from RM58.78 million in the same period last year (Q1’24).

Profitability of the group has also seen a notable improvement, with profit after tax (PAT) rising to RM2.33 million, up from RM1.39 million in Q1’24, demonstrating a 68.52% increase.

The group’s other income for Q1’25 amounted to RM1.90 million. The group also managed administrative expenses of RM3.23 million and financing costs of RM0.93 million during the period. Additionally, tax expenses for the quarter were RM0.14 million, predominantly associated with the group’s Indonesian operations through PT. Aneka Jaringan Indonesia and PT. Aneka Jaringan Energy.

Aneka Jaringan managing director Pang Tse Fui said, “Our excellent start to FY25 is a testament to our strategic focus on core competencies and our ability to adapt to market demands. The successful execution of our projects and the securing of new contracts have positioned us well for sustained growth. We are optimistic about the continued growth of the construction sector and our place within it.”

The group’s order book of RM217.43 million as at Q1’25 is supported by the newly secured projects worth RM55.99 million. Looking ahead, the group remains cautiously optimistic.