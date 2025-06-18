Asia Platinum Capital signs three MoUs to drive regional investments

KUALA LUMPUR: Asia Platinum Capital Bhd (APC), marked a major milestone recently when it signed three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with regional and international partners in the ESG and sustainable investment space during the Asean Leadership & Partnership Forum 2025.

The signing ceremony was led by APC CEO Ramlie Kamsari and witnessed by APC chairman Tan Sri Mohamed Jawhar Hassan, and Cambodia senior minister Dr Sok Siphana who is also the Honorary adviser of Asean Economic Club.

These collaborations aim to drive forward regional transformation in climate finance, next-generation technologies, and ESG integration across Asean and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Three key partnerships signed:

South Pole: Represented by Sea & Oceanic climate projects regional director Ladaporn Khunikakorn, the partnership with APC focuses on the development of high-integrity carbon assets across the region, contributing to channel climate finance into nature and innovation projects that will drive measurable climate impact.

Group KS & EDENA: Represented by Co-CEO Wook Lee, this strategic alliance seeks to collaborate in the formation of an international consortium for the establishment of a proposed Malaysia’s first STO exchange with a specific focus on Asean carbon credit tokenisation and integrating Islamic finance principles.

Integral Omni Inspire: Represented by CEO Harry Lim, this collaboration focuses on delivering ESG solutions and technologies tailored for markets across Asean and also countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), reinforcing APC’s ambition for global ESG leadership.

The presence of Sok Siphana reflects APC’s strong cross-border collaboration, as they embark on their inaugural carbon credit project for the portfolio of carbon assets in the region, which relates to sustainable technology and involves biogas initiatives in Cambodia. This milestone also highlights Cambodia’s pivotal role in APC’s ESG journey and commitment to climate-positive solutions.

Ramlie stated: “Each of these partnerships reflects our firm belief that technology and smart partnerships are key to unlocking the true potential of ESG transformation across the region.

“We are honored to work alongside visionary partners who share our

long-term commitment to creating carbon wealth, impact investment, and inclusive green development.”

Ladaporn said: “South Pole is excited to work with APC in scaling high-impact climate projects that contribute to meaningful carbon reduction while unlocking long-term investment opportunities across Southeast Asia.

“This partnership supports our mission to deliver true climate impact for all, leveraging the power of carbon markets and accelerating much needed low-carbon transformations.”