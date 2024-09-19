Artificial intelligence will be key focus of 13th Malaysia Plan: Deputy minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Artificial intelligence (AI) will be the key focus of the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) as the country seeks to strengthen its capabilities in the transformative technology.

Deputy Economy Minister Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib said AI has become an essential tool in solving challenges across a range of industries.

Once considered the realm of science fiction, AI is now widely used and is seen as the “next big thing” in the digital world, she noted.

“According to research by International Data Corporation, the global AI market is currently valued at US$235 billion, and it is expected to rise to over US$ 631 billion by 2028. The largest AI spending is currently focused on IT services, banking, and retail,” Hanifah Hajar said at the 11th Malaysian Statistics Conference today.

Since the 12MP, she said, Malaysia has prioritised investment in AI research and development, with the aim of bolstering the nation’s digital infrastructure, including 5G networks and data centres.

She also said that through structured policies, the government has attracted significantly higher foreign investments, recording a 57.2% increase in approved foreign investments by the National Committee on Investments in 2023, many of which relate to AI.

“As an initial step, Malaysia’s first AI faculty at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia was established with a RM20 million allocation,” she added.

Hanifah Hajar said the country is still in the process of adopting AI platforms such as Chatbots, Smart Agriculture, and electronic identity verification systems, such as eKYC, which have already improved productivity and security across various sectors.

“However, AI needs to be understood by all levels of society, and the government is actively working to raise awareness of AI, including through online self-learning programmes developed in partnership with MyDigital Corporation and Intel Corporation.”

Hanifah Hajar said Malaysia is also focusing on building an AI ecosystem through the National Artificial Intelligence Roadmap 2021 to 2025. “This roadmap is designed to strengthen the country’s digital infrastructure, such as 5G networks and data centres, while also attracting foreign investments in AI-related sectors.”

Meanwhile, Chief Statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said AI is not a threat but an opportunity for the nation’s development, enabling the production of more relevant and timely data. “Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) is planning to establish the National Big Data Analytics Centre, which will serve as a national data hub connecting data between the public and private sectors.”

He disclosed that 45 DoSM officers have been recognised as highly skilled data scientists in the fields of statistics, advanced data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

“As a proactive measure, DoSM is revising the Statistics Act 1965 (Amended 1989) to ensure it aligns with current needs and technological advancements,” said Mohd Uzir.