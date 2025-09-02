Asean battery event pushes innovation, sustainability

PETALING JAYA: The 3rd Asean Battery Technology Conference (ABTC), held Aug 29 in Phuket, highlighted Asean’s commitment to innovation and sustainability. Organized by Thailand’s Energy Storage Technology Association with five regional partners, the three-day event drew over 340 participants, including Phuket Deputy Governor Samawit Supanpai.

It also welcomed a distinguished group of speakers such as Nobel Laureate Prof Stanley Whittingham, and Prof Shirley Meng (University of Chicago/Argonne), along with leading institutions NCSTT (Indonesia), NanoMalaysia, and Singapore Battery Consortium.

Themed around safety, financing, and future growth, panel discussions by industry leaders and researchers explored the latest scientific breakthroughs, strategies for building resilient battery supply chains, and investments in next-generation solutions to accelerate Asean’s clean energy transition.

The exhibitions and networking activities also provided a platform for showcasing innovations and fostering new collaborations.

Testa president Dr Pimpa Limthongkul said, “This year’s conference has demonstrated that Asean is ready to lead the charge in building a sustainable battery ecosystem. With the collective will of industry, research, and government partners, we are no longer just adopters of technology, we are shaping its future.”

Singapore Battery Consortium, Asean Battery Safety Network (ABSN) technical director Dr Sing Yang Chiam said, “Safety remains at the heart of innovation. As we scale up deployment, we must ensure that performance goes hand in hand with protection. The discussions here show how Asean can demonstrate leadership in cross border collaborations for battery safety related initiatives.”

Meanwhile, NanoMalaysia Bhd CEO Dr Rezal Khairi Ahmad said, “Collaboration across borders is the real driver of progress. From circular supply chains to financing frameworks, ABTC 2025 has set an example that Asean’s strength lies in working together to unlock opportunities in the global battery economy.”