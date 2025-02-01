Asia-Pacific and Europe seen driving bleisure travel growth in 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Bleisure travel, a trend that combines business travel with leisure activities, is poised for growth in 2025, fuelled by industries prioritising frequent business trips and a stronger focus on employee well-being.

Holiday Tours & Travels Sdn Bhd senior vice-president of finance, MICE, people and culture Amy Lee said, geographically, the company anticipates Asia-Pacific and Europe to continue leading the way in bleisure travel uptake.

She said cities in these regions are likely to remain popular due to their dual appeal as business hubs and leisure destinations.

Emerging markets in Southeast Asia and the Middle East could see growing interest, offering a blend of affordability, accessibility and unique cultural experiences.

“As companies adopt more flexible travel policies and prioritise employee well-being, bleisure travel is poised to become a more integral part of the business travel landscape. While growth will depend on broader economic and industry trends, the potential for this segment to expand remains strong as global connectivity and corporate travel will recover in the coming year,” Lee told SunBiz.

She said the increasing focus on sustainability is driving demand for regional travel, which is eco-friendly, cost-effective, and less time-intensive.

Companies are prioritising work-life balance, with bleisure travel emerging as a tool to enhance employee satisfaction, engagement, and productivity. Further, advances in travel technology, such as real-time planning platforms, are making it easier to integrate business and leisure travel seamlessly.

Lee said that as global travel rebounds, bleisure is transitioning from a niche trend to a key element of corporate travel policies, aligning with employee preferences and boosting retention.

Further, she added, the return of international travel and hybrid work models have driven a rise in bleisure travel, where business trips are extended for leisure or remote work in inspiring locations.

“Frequent travellers are seeking ways to recover from the stress of constant travel, prompting tailored programmes with wellness-focused accommodations, extended stays, and personalised leisure activities. Holiday Tours & Travel customises itineraries to balance productivity and well-being, aligning travel plans with the evolving needs of today’s workforce,” Lee said.

Despite the positive outlook, Lee said the evolving macroeconomic landscape, marked by fluctuating travel costs, volatile currency exchange rates, and persistent inflation, will undoubtedly influence bleisure travel in 2025.

“Businesses are increasingly scrutinising travel budgets, while employees remain keen on maximising work trips by incorporating leisure activities. This dual pressure calls for a delicate balance between cost management and

delivering enriching travel experiences.”

Holiday Tours & Travel recognises the growing demand for extended travel experiences that seamlessly combine business and leisure, Lee said.

“Our role is to curate destinations and design itineraries that meet professional requirements while offering enriching leisure opportunities, ensuring a balanced and fulfilling travel experience for our clients. We achieve this by leveraging our expertise in tailoring travel programmes to individual and corporate needs.

“For business travellers, we prioritise efficiency by selecting destinations with robust infrastructure, convenient transport options, and access to facilities that support productivity, such as high-quality meeting spaces and reliable connectivity,“ she said.

She added that Holiday Tours & Travel is continually innovating to meet the evolving needs of the bleisure travel market.

“Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, our focus remains on creating seamless, personalised travel experiences that balance professional productivity with personal enrichment. We are exploring ways to enhance traveller convenience and flexibility, ensuring that work commitments and leisure pursuits coexist effortlessly within a single journey.

“Additionally, we are refining our ability to offer insights and solutions that address emerging trends in travel behaviour. This includes understanding the growing demand for wellness, sustainability, and cultural immersion, and integrating these elements into our offerings to create more meaningful travel experiences,” Lee said.

By staying ahead of industry trends and maintaining a strong focus on innovation, Holiday Tours & Travel is well-positioned to expand its presence in the bleisure travel segment and continue delivering exceptional value to its clients, she added.