Australia keen to strengthen trade, investment ties with Asean, with Malaysia playing pivotal role

KUALA LUMPUR: Australia is stepping up efforts to deepen its economic and trade linkages with Southeast Asia, with Malaysia playing a pivotal role in the push, said Australia's Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell.

He said Asean represents one of the world’s fastest-growing economic regions, offering significant opportunities at a time when some countries are pulling back from free and fair trade. “We think there are opportunities to expand our links in (this) region,” he told Bernama today.

Farrell is in Kuala Lumpur to attend the 57th Asean Economic Ministers’ Meeting, where he will be holding meetings with his counterparts to not only deepen Australia’s economic ties but also reiterate the country’s strong support for a peaceful, stable, and prosperous region. He will also meet with the European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Maroš Šefèoviè, and the US Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer.

Farrell said Australia has already increased its presence in Southeast Asia, including in Kuala Lumpur, based on recommendations from business leaders.

“A very highly regarded Australian businessman recommended that we put more boots on the ground in Southeast Asia, including Kuala Lumpur. And that’s what we’ve done. In the first six months alone, we have done hundreds of billions of dollars of new business. We think that’s just the start,” he added.

He said that Australia is also taking advantage of interpersonal ties with Malaysia, where many Malaysian families have settled in Australia, to boost bilateral cooperation.

On agriculture and food exports, Farrell emphasised that Australia’s strong reputation as a reliable supplier of high-quality produce rests on its strict biosecurity rules.

“One of the reasons why countries like Malaysia and Singapore buy Australian products is because they’re clean and green,” he said. “We’ve got to make sure that we protect that.”

Farrell pointed out that while Australia maintains strict standards to safeguard its unique biodiversity, its markets are not closed. “For instance, last week we allowed the Philippines to export bananas to Australia for the first time, and we’ve just made a decision to allow the Americans to bring their beef into Australia after a 20-year absence,” he said.

Looking ahead, Farrell said diversification remains central to Australia’s trade strategy, with Asean at the forefront of new opportunities.

“Since coming to power three and a half years ago, we’ve looked at new opportunities, and we very much see Asean as a new opportunity. We haven’t done enough in Asean in the past, and we want to do a lot more,” he noted, and identified digital trade, critical minerals, and new technology-driven industries as key focus areas in strengthening Australia’s engagement with the region.