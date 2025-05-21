Autocount collaborates strategically with IAB LCCI to pioneer cloud accounting certification in Asia

KUALA LUMPUR: Autocount Dotcom Bhd, a developer and distributor of financial management software, launched the IAB LCCI Computerised Accounting (AutoCount Cloud Accounting) Qualification.

This qualification, developed in collaboration with IAB LCCI Ltd, will equip finance professionals across Asia with essential cloud accounting skills aligned with current industry needs.

Held at the AutoCount Training Centre, the launch event celebrated the strategic partnership between AutoCount and IAB LCCI and showcased the transformative impact this certification will have on accounting education throughout the region.

Designed as Asia’s first cloud accounting certification program, the initiative addresses the rising demand for digitally skilled accounting professionals.

AutoCount managing director Choo Yan Tiee emphasised the significance of this initiative.

“We are proud to collaborate with IAB LCCI to introduce a future-focused certification that empowers learners with practical, industry-relevant skills.

“The digitalisation of accounting practices continues to accelerate, and AutoCount remains committed to equipping professionals with the competencies required to thrive in this evolving landscape.

“This certification is more than just a qualification; it is a gateway for finance professionals to embrace digital transformation confidently,“ he said in a statement.

IAB LCCI and IAB Group CEO Sarah Palmer highlighted the strategic importance of the collaboration.

“The IAB Group is honoured to partner with AutoCount, combining our global expertise in qualifications with their leading-edge software solutions.

“LCCI has been providing internationally recognised qualifications for over 120 years, and this partnership reinforces our commitment to advancing the accounting profession by preparing finance professionals with the skills needed for the digital age,” she said.

AutoCount’s education department will support the new certification by offering robust learning materials, an interactive self-learning portal, and a cloud-based examination platform.

The department also proactively engages with educational institutions, trains educators, and supports curriculum enhancements aligned with industry evolution.

Moreover, AutoCount actively participates in educational activities such as accounting competitions and industry talks to ignite students’ interest in the profession.

“By equipping finance professionals with cloud accounting skills, we are addressing the current industry demands and fostering greater efficiency and competitiveness among businesses in the region,” Sarah added.

The launch of the IAB LCCI–AutoCount Cloud Accounting Certification marks a significant milestone in the digitalisation of accounting education, underscoring both AutoCount and IAB LCCI’s dedication to developing future-ready professionals.