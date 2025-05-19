Batik Air launches Kota Kinabalu-Seoul direct service

KUALA LUMPUR: Batik Air is poised to boost inbound tourism from South Korea to East Malaysia with the launch of its new direct service between Kota Kinabalu, Sabah (BKI) and Incheon International Airport, Seoul (ICN), commencing Sept 12.

Operating three times a week, the new route eliminates the need for layovers in Kuala Lumpur or other cities – offering a faster, more convenient option for travellers. It opens a seamless gateway for South Korean visitors to explore the natural wonders and cultural treasures of Sabah.

Kota Kinabalu is fast gaining momentum as a strategic gateway for Korean travellers exploring Southeast Asia. From January to September 2024, Sabah welcomed nearly 152,000 visitors from South Korea, a clear reflection of the state’s growing appeal.

Batik Air CEO Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy described the new service as part of the airline’s broader vision to strengthen regional ties and elevate East Malaysia’s connectivity.

With the launch of the BKI–ICN service, Batik Air reinforces its strategic expansion into North Asia, furthering its mission to deliver seamless connectivity while fuelling two-way tourism between South Korea and East Malaysia, and strengthening Kota Kinabalu’s standing as an emerging international aviation hub.