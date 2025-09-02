BDx Data Centers, Hexa Renewables ink deal for cross-border clean energy collaboration

PETALING JAYA: BDx Data Centers, a data centre operator in Asia, has partnered with Hexa Renewables, a renewable energy provider, to pioneer an innovative cross-border model that adds new clean energy capacity to the region, specifically the Singapore-Malaysia energy grid.

The collaboration directly addresses challenges around sourcing renewable energy in Singapore, while funding the development of new green energy projects in Malaysia. It underscores both companies’ shared focus on sustainability and innovation across the region’s energy and digital infrastructure sectors.

Under a memorandum of understanding between the two parties, BDx will indirectly import at least 50 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy from projects developed and operated by Hexa Renewables in Malaysia.

It provides for “additionality” where Hexa Renewables can bring to life projects in Malaysia supported by BDx’s commitment, injecting new clean power into the regional grid that would otherwise be marginal to develop and operate on its own without such support.

This energy will help BDx meet the rising demand for sustainable digital infrastructure, aligning with Singapore’s Green Plan 2030, as well as serve as an innovative model of cross-border decarbonisation initiatives, with Singapore set to add at least 300MW in data centre capacity which can potentially be supported with green energy.

As a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, BDx operates Indonesia’s first Sovereign AI data centre campus, powered by renewable energy and certified by Nvidia under the DGX-Ready Data Centre Programme. This positions BDx at the forefront of delivering advanced AI infrastructure while maintaining sustainability at its core.

“Performance and environmental responsibility are not mutually exclusive,” said BDx CEO Mayank Srivastava. “Our partnership with Hexa Renewables aligns hyperscale data centre growth with renewable energy, setting a new standard for cross-border collaboration in the digital infrastructure space.”

He added that AI has caused an explosion in digital needs, and with it requirements from digital infrastructure.

With Singapore expected to add over 300MW of capacity in the near term, this move puts sustainability at the centre of that expansion, he said, adding that this is a key milestone in supporting Singapore’s, and more broadly the region’s climate ambitions.

“As Singapore advances its Green Plan 2030, the private sector must lead by example. Our partnership with BDx represents a meaningful step in cross-border energy cooperation. It supports national sustainability goals while showcasing the power of regional collaboration in accelerating the energy transition,”said Hexa Renewables CEO Vince Choi.

BDx currently operates its flagship data centre in Singapore’s Paya Lebar District.

Constructed over 20 years ago, BDx has transformed the building into a state-of-the-art, BCA-Green Mark Platinum-certified data centre.

BDx aims to deploy one gigawatt (GW) of capacity across the region. Its partnership with Hexa Renewables forms part of its broader sustainability strategy to build a fully green-powered digital infrastructure network. The company is actively exploring similar renewable energy initiatives in every market it operates in, reinforcing its commitment to driving environmentally responsible data centre growth across Asia and beyond.

Meanwhile, Hexa Renewables, which is an independent energy producer operating in wind, solar and battery power, aims to develop, own and operate up to 5GW of renewable energy power generation and battery storage projects in the Asia-Pacific region. The company targets an aggregate investment of US$5 billion (RM21 billion) in the coming years.