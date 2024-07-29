Berjaya Corporation to transform itself into AI-powered conglomerate

KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Corporation Bhd (BCorp) plans to transform itself into an artificial intelligence-powered conglomerate.

BCorp founder and adviser Tan Sri Vincent Tan Chee Yioun emphasised the potential of AI to transform education and industry.

“The influence of AI is very widespread, and we are determined to expand the impact and use of AI in Malaysia through programmes like this to strengthen training in the field of AI,” he said in his speech at the launch of QuLeaps AI’s training for teenagers programme today.

BCorp executive director Norlela Baharudin outlined the company’s initiative to become an AI technology leader, which includes implementing AI training programmes for employees.

“We plan to integrate AI across all facets of our operations to become smarter, faster, and more engaging with our customers. Utilising big data will enhance our ability to serve clients better, whether in our hotels, hospitality sector, retail businesses like Starbucks, or any other area. This will help us engage with and understand our customers’ needs more effectively

“So this is how our AI will continue to evolve in a lot of the businesses in Berjaya. I will not go into further details because we are still in the works of engaging with our business, how we can turn Berjaya into an AI-driven company,” she said in a press conference after the launch.

BCorp, through its subsidiary QuLeaps AI Sdn Bhd, kicked off its first AI bootcamp for teenagers. The programme, which started yesterday and ends tomorrow, aims to empower teenagers with AI skills. The next bootcamp will be held during the upcoming school break.

Launched by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, the bootcamp signifies a collaboration between the private sector and the government to advance Malaysia’s educational framework in AI.

Fadhlina said the government plans to integrate AI into the educational system by 2027. “Through collaboration between the government’s vision and the private sector’s expertise, this bootcamp underscores our commitment to nurturing Malaysia’s talent and innovation,” she said.

The bootcamp covers essential AI skills, including Python programming and basic machine learning. Additionally, BCorp is incorporating AI modules developed by QuLeaps into the curriculums of its educational institutions.

Berjaya TVET College has already begun integrating these programmes into its IT courses to align with industry demands.

QuLeaps will also develop AI-powered solutions to enhance Berjaya’s hospitality and property business segments.