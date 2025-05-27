Berjaya Land premium aviation arm Asia Jet’s fleet gets Bombardier Global 6500 boost

PETALING JAYA: In a strategic move that redefines the standards of private aviation in the region, Berjaya Land Bhd has unveiled the latest jewel in premium aviation subsidiary Asia Jet’s fleet – the ultra-long-range Bombardier Global 6500.

This strategic acquisition marks a powerful leap forward for Asia Jet, opening a new frontier in luxury, connectivity and bespoke air travel. The Bombardier Global 6500 is not just an aircraft – it is a flying statement of power, prestige and possibility.

Purpose-built for elite travellers, global leaders and discerning clientele, it embodies the perfect synergy between cutting-edge aerospace innovation and Berjaya Land’s hallmark world-class hospitality.

In a historic achievement, Asia Jet becomes the first operator in Malaysia to register and operate the Bombardier Global 6500 under a Malaysian Air Operator Certificate, a testament to its leadership in advancing premium private aviation across Southeast Asia. The Bombardier Global 6500 delivers an unrivalled combination of range, speed, space, and technology. With a range of 6,600 nautical miles and a cruising speed ofF Mach 0.90, the aircraft is engineered to fly non-stop from Kuala Lumpur to destinations such as Tokyo, London, Egypt and even as far as Iceland.

Inside, its cabin offers 15 seats in an elite configuration, delivering a bespoke and immersive inflight experience that includes:

► Three spacious living areas including a private suite with an adjoining en-suite offering unrestricted access to the luggage bay.

► Convertible full lie-flat beds for deep rest and overnight travel.

► Five-star dining, curated by onboard culinary specialists.

► Fastest in-flight Wi-Fi in its class for seamless global connectivity.

► Advanced air purification system for superior inflight wellness.

► Next-generation wing and engine design for reduced vibration and ultra-smooth ride.

► Enhanced cockpit technology designed to maximize operational safety and flight precision

One of the Global 6500’s most significant attributes is its focus on fuel efficiency and environmental performance, which aligns with Berjaya Land’s commitment to sustainable business practices. The aircraft features a highly optimised aerodynamic design, lightweight composite materials and next-generation engines that deliver a notably reduced carbon footprint compared to conventional long range jets.

This efficiency translates to lower emissions per passenger and enhanced operational sustainability without compromising luxury or performance. This commitment to sustainability extends beyond air travel, as the Global 6500 also plays a role in enabling eco-conscious tourism experiences across Berjaya’s hotel destinations, connecting the skies with the land through purpose-driven luxury.

Thanks to the Global 6500’s exceptional range, Asia Jet can now offer direct, ultra-luxurious journeys from Malaysia to Iceland, one of Berjaya Land’s most distinctive international hospitality markets.

Berjaya’s properties in Iceland offer exclusive access to the country’s majestic natural landscapes, geothermal wonders, and Nordic hospitality – now seamlessly accessible through Asia Jet’s new ultra-long-range service.

Asia Jet’s strengthened fleet enhances Berjaya Land’s position as a leading premium lifestyle group, connecting its aviation capabilities with its award-winning portfolio of luxury resorts, residences and experiences across Asia and Europe.

The acquisition supports the group’s ability to offer:

► Customised tourism packages for elite clientele.

► Exclusive corporate and diplomatic charters.

► Luxury travel solutions tied to high-profile events and executive movements.

► Integrated lifestyle experiences that begin in the skies and extend into memorable stays.

“This is more than just a new aircraft. It represents Berjaya Land’s unwavering commitment to innovation, customer excellence, and sustainable luxury. The Bombardier Global 6500 gives us the ability to connect global markets, elevate premium service standards, and reinforce our identity as an integrated lifestyle brand. It’s a game changer not just for Berjaya, but for the future of private aviation in the region” said Berjaya Land group CEO Syed Ali Shahul Hameed.