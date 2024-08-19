Berjaya Sompo Insurance rolls out ‘MySOMPO Merdeka PA Giveaway’ campaign

PETALING JAYA: In conjunction with Malaysia’s 67th Merdeka Day, Berjaya Sompo Insurance has launched the “MySOMPO Merdeka PA Giveaway” campaign, a nationwide initiative that embodies the spirit of unity, resilience and protection.

The campaign aligns with the theme of Merdeka by fostering a sense of security and preparedness among Malaysians, while embracing the forward-looking vision of a safer and more connected nation.

In a statement today, Berjaya Sompo said it believes that true freedom is about living with confidence and peace of mind, knowing that you and your loved ones are protected.

“This campaign is a celebration of our nation's independence and an opportunity to educate the public on the importance of personal protection and encourage using digital tools that make protection more accessible and convenient,” the company said.

The campaign is a vital part of Berjaya Sompo’s broader objective to create a safer Malaysia. Through the campaign, the insurance company aims to raise awareness about the importance of staying protected and educate the public on how the MySOMPO app can be a valuable tool.

The MySOMPO app, the development of which was guided by Berjaya Sompo’s vision of “We are Here with You”, offers a range of features designed to enhance user safety and convenience, including towing and roadside assistance, e-medical card, MyPolicies, claims submission and MyRewards.

Berjaya Sompo CEO Tan Sek Kee said, “This initiative is more than just a campaign; it's a call to action for Malaysians to take charge of their safety and well-being. By utilising the MySOMPO app, users can have peace of mind knowing that help is just a click away, whether it's during an emergency on the road or when managing their insurance policies.”

To bring this message to life, Berjaya Sompo has engaged the charismatic and influential Boss James to help amplify its message of staying protected and connected. Together with Boss James, Berjaya Sompo is committed to empowering every Malaysian to take proactive steps towards their safety and security.

The MySOMPO Merdeka PA Giveaway Campaign runs until Oct 3.