Berjaya Sompo Insurance triple winner at 2025 Global Banking and Finance Awards

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Sompo Insurance Bhd has been recognised for its excellence in the insurance industry, securing three prestigious accolades at the 2025 Global Banking and Finance Awards.

Berjaya Somo Insurance was awarded the Insurance Brand of the Year Awards Malaysia 2025, Best Auto Insurance Company Malaysia 2025 and Best Travel Insurance Company Malaysia 2025.

These awards underscore Berjaya Sompo Insurance’s commitment to delivering superior insurance solutions and customer service, reinforcing its position as a trusted insurer in Malaysia.

Berjaya Sompo Insurance CEO Tan Sek Kee said, “We are truly honoured to receive these recognitions. These awards serve as a testament to our team’s hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment to continuous improvement. The insurance industry in Malaysia is highly competitive, with evolving customer needs and increasing digitalisation reshaping the landscape. Despite these

challenges, we have remained steadfast in our mission to provide innovative, customer-centric solutions that truly make a difference. This achievement reaffirms our efforts and motivates us to continue setting new benchmarks in the industry.”