Betamek subsidiary achieves highest level in supplier competitiveness assessment by MARii

PETALING JAYA: Betamek Bhd, an original design manufacturer and a player in electronics manufacturing services for the automotive industry, announced that wholly owned subsidiary Betamek Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd has achieved Level 5, the highest rating, in the Supplier Competitiveness Level (SCL) assessment conducted by the Malaysia Automotive Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii).

The SCL assessment by MARii is a comprehensive evaluation designed to measure a company's competitiveness in several critical areas, such as management, leadership, technology investment, safety, and quality. Achieving Level 5 is a testament to Betamek Electronics' capabilities and commitment to maintaining high standards. It indicates that the company excels in key areas essential for competitiveness in the global market. This rating places Betamek Electronics above the Malaysian average and aligns it with global best practices.

By achieving Level 5, Betamek Electronics has demonstrated strong performance across all evaluated areas, including management and leadership, design and product development, prototype testing, and manufacturing for both domestic and export markets. This accomplishment reflects the company’s commitment to excellence and its strategic direction toward maintaining a competitive edge in the automotive electronics industry.

Betamak executive director Muhammad Fauzi Abd Ghani commented: “We are honoured to receive this recognition from MARii. Achieving Level 5 in the SCL assessment reflects the hard work and dedication of our team. This accomplishment underlines our commitment to maintaining high standards in the automotive electronics industry.“

He added, “Our performance in the SCL assessment demonstrates our ability to meet both Malaysian and global standards. We will continue to focus on enhancing our operations and strategies to remain competitive in the global market.”

MARii operates under the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, focusing on Malaysia’s automotive industry. As the industry’s focal point and coordination centre, MARii plays a pivotal role in enhancing competitiveness through strategic policy research and specialised technology programmes in advanced design, smart manufacturing, data sciences, intelligent transport systems and mobility-as-a-service (MaaS).

MARii’s initiatives aim to empower Malaysian businesses by accelerating technology adoption, igniting innovation and elevating the capabilities of all automotive stakeholders and ecosystems through technology, human capital, supply chain, market outreach and aftersales.