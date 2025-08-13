HSBC Premier goes ‘beyond just wealth’

KUALA LUMPUR: HSBC Malaysia has rolled out a redefined HSBC Premier proposition designed to capture the country’s

fast-growing affluent and high-net-worth segment, which is projected to transform Malaysia’s financial landscape over the next decade.

Anchored on four strategic pillars (wealth, health, travel and international) the new premier offering blends traditional financial services with health, lifestyle and global connectivity in what the bank says is a blueprint for the next era of affluent banking.

HSBC international wealth and premier banking Asia head Kai Zhang framed the launch as both a milestone for Malaysia and a stepping stone for HSBC’s wider regional ambitions.

“Today is more than a proposition launch. It’s a milestone in how we serve the evolving wealth and international banking needs of our customers in Malaysia, and a signal of our broader ambition in the region,” Zhang said.

“We estimate that the percentage of adults in Malaysia with at least US$250,000 (RM1.18 million) in financial wealth will double over the course of this decade.

“But it’s not just about growth, it’s about how wealth is changing.

“Customers are seeking diversification, investing for the long term, and integrating wealth decisions into broader life goals.”

Data from GlobalData suggests Malaysia’s affluent market, including high-net-worth individuals, will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.4% between 2025 and 2029, with liquid assets expected to reach nearly US$350 billion in four years.

HSBC Malaysia international wealth and premier banking country head Linda Yip, said this growth is also altering what customers expect from their banks.

“Affluent customers now seek holistic solutions that help them accelerate their wealth while placing their health and wellbeing at the forefront,” she said.

“Achieving this balance allows them to grow, protect, enjoy and preserve their wealth for generations.”

Yip said the bank’s goal is not only to deepen relationships with existing customers but to attract new ones to its platform and hope Malaysians, especially the affluent segment, will feel that this is the bank and the service they want to get.

“Our aspiration is to go higher than what we have now, and we expect the second half of 2025 to be very robust for us.”

According to HSBC’s Quality of Life research, 78% of affluent Malaysians keep most of their portfolios in fixed income bonds and equities, while over half (51%) are saving for leisure and travel and 48% prioritise health for a better quality of life.

Yip said HSBC Premier stands out by going “beyond just wealth”, combining financial planning, lifestyle experiences and borderless banking.

This includes seamless international services for families with children studying abroad, ensuring access to banking support across HSBC’s global network, giving parents peace of mind.