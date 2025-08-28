BFood eyes international opportunities while consolidating local operations

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Food Bhd (BFood) has been focusing on diversifying into local and overseas markets in the financial year ended June 30, 2025, while consolidating stores at home to strengthen core operations and establish a solid foundation for sustainable growth.

In a recent filing to Bursa Malaysia, BFood noted that with these measures in place, the group is well-positioned to drive strategic growth and capture opportunities in new markets.

“Encouraging signs of recovery, particularly in the local market, reflect the effectiveness of our approach and our commitment to operational excellence.

“Looking ahead to the next financial year, the group is committed to creating long-term value through innovation, digital transformation, and stronger customer engagement, the group exchange filing noted.

BFood is primarily engaged in developing and operating the Starbucks Coffee brand in Malaysia and Brunei, developing and operating the Kenny Rogers Roasters chain in Malaysia, producing, packaging and dealing with baked goods under the Paris Baguette brand in the Philippines.

“Our strategy focuses on expanding our digital and social presence, complemented by vibrant physical store experiences that deepen consumer connections.

“We will continue to strengthen our core business, build resilience, and deliver sustainable growth, enhance brand equity and improve financial performance while driving international expansion to unlock greater shareholder value,“ BFood said in the filing.

For the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q4’25), the group recorded revenue of RM115.90 million compared to RM130.57 million in the same period last year.

Performance was affected by a reduced number of stores in operation, as well as a one-off impairment exercise on property, plant and equipment (PPE) and right-of-use (ROU) assets related to non-performing outlets. Excluding this exercise, the group’s underlying operations continue to reflect its ongoing efforts to strengthen efficiency and streamline its store portfolio, laying a more sustainable foundation for future growth.

The group’s Q4’25 revenue of RM115.90 million was slightly higher than the RM113.58 million recorded in the preceding quarter. The improvement was mainly driven by stronger sales performance at Starbucks Malaysia.

The quarter registered a pre-tax loss of RM183.79 million compared to RM37.87 million previously, mainly due to a one-off impairment exercise undertaken during the period.

Excluding this exercise, the underlying business continued to demonstrate stable sales momentum, underscoring the group’s focus on strengthening operations and positioning itself for sustainable recovery.

For FY25, BFood recorded revenue of RM476.77 million, with results reflecting the challenging market environment. This compares with revenue of RM750.70 million in the previous financial year.

The year’s performance was influenced by the prolonged impact of global uncertainties, particularly sentiment surrounding the Middle East conflict, which affected market dynamics and consumer spending patterns.

In light of these conditions, the group took proactive steps to streamline operations, including a prudent impairment provision on PPE and ROU assets arising from the rationalisation of Starbucks Malaysia’s store network.

BFood’s exchange filing noted that, while impacting current results, these measures are aimed at strengthening BFood’s foundation and positioning it for improved resilience, operational efficiency and long-term growth once market conditions stabilise.