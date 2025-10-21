Court extends remand for Bandar Utama school stabbing case

PETALING JAYA: A magistrates’ court has approved an additional seven-day remand period for the teenager arrested over last week’s fatal stabbing incident at a Bandar Utama secondary school.

According to Petaling Jaya district police chief Shamsudin Mamat, the court granted the extension this morning, as reported by Berita Harian.

The suspect will now remain in custody until next Tuesday, following the expiration of the initial remand order today.

The incident claimed the life of 16-year-old Yap Shing Xuen, who was attacked at her school campus last Tuesday. Authorities apprehended a 14-year-old male student, who attended the same school as the victim, on the day of the incident.

Investigators confiscated two bladed weapons from the suspect, which are believed to have been used during the attack.

In response to the tragedy, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari announced last Friday that the state government would roll out urgent security enhancements at the affected school. These measures include deploying metal detectors and installing closed-circuit television cameras throughout the premises.

The menteri besar also outlined additional safety protocols, such as mandatory on-site student registration procedures and a smart notification system designed to facilitate communication between parents and teachers.