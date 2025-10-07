BNM’s international reserves rise to US$123.6 billion as at September 30

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia’s international reserves rose to US$123.6 billion as at September 30, 2025, compared to US$122.7 billion as at August 29, 2025.

The central bank said the reserves position is sufficient to finance 4.8 months of imports of goods and services.

The reserves also cover 0.9 times the total short-term external debt.

Foreign currency reserves constituted the largest component at US$109.3 billion.

Other components included International Monetary Fund reserves (US$1.3 billion), special drawing rights (US$5.9 billion), gold (US$4.8 billion) and other reserve assets (US$2.3 billion).

Total assets amounted to RM625.06 billion, with gold and foreign exchange comprising RM520.90 billion.

Malaysian government papers accounted for RM13.42 billion, while deposits with financial institutions stood at RM1.41 billion.

Loans and advances totalled RM27.81 billion, with land and buildings at RM4.57 billion and other assets at RM56.93 billion.

Total capital and liabilities also amounted to RM625.06 billion, matching the total assets.

Paid-up capital was RM100 million, while reserves stood at RM200.90 billion.

Currency in circulation amounted to RM172.05 billion, with deposits by financial institutions at RM133.00 billion.

Federal government deposits were RM11.68 billion, while other deposits totalled RM65.51 billion.

Bank Negara papers amounted to RM8.36 billion, with allocation of special drawing rights at RM27.87 billion and other liabilities at RM5.56 billion. – Bernama