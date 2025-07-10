Call for decisive action to close gender gap in digital access

KUALA LUMPUR: Governments and businesses must act decisively to close the gender gap in digital access and ensure women are central to the design and governance of emerging technologies, said Thailand’s Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs. Dr Lalivan Karnchanachari.

Speaking at the opening of the 2025 World Women Economic and Business Summit (WWEBS) today, Lalivan said inclusive participation is critical to unlocking the full economic potential of digital transformation.

“Technology can fundamentally reshape economies, but women must be included from the start,” she said.

“In Thailand, women account for less than 30% of online learners, a clear signal that access and engagement remain unequal.”

She called for strategic collaboration between governments, the private sector and academia to address barriers to participation and develop policies that support women in the digital economy.

This year’s WWEBS gathers more than 500 delegates from across the Asia-Pacific, including women leaders, entrepreneurs, investors and policymakers. The summit, now in its fourth year, carries the theme “Transforming Tomorrow: Women Leading in a Digital, Sustainable and Inclusive Future”.

The event aims to strengthen women’s leadership in high-impact areas such as digital innovation, sustainability and inclusive business growth.

WWEBS organising committee chair Datuk Halimah Mohd Said said women leaders must be ready to navigate the disruptive forces of artificial intelligence (AI), climate adaptation and evolving workforce demands.

“To lead effectively in today’s economy, credibility, vision and execution are crucial,” she said in her opening address.

“Leadership is not just about setting goals, but inspiring action that drives measurable results.”

Halimah also emphasised the need for leadership renewal across industries, saying that digital transformation requires a shift in mindset, not just tools. “Companies need leaders who are agile, innovative, and capable of aligning teams with a forward-looking strategy.”

WWEBS, she added, serves as a strategic platform for cross-sector collaboration, enabling businesses and institutions to exchange insights and scale gender-inclusive solutions.

In line with the summit’s digital theme, an on-site exhibition showcased 19 artworks by six female artists, including a featured piece that integrated AI and augmented reality, underscoring how creative and tech sectors are converging.

Among the distinguished guests were Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri and former special adviser to the finance minister Nurul Izzah Anwar, both of whom stressed the importance of creating ecosystems that support women-led ventures.

The summit also honoured leading entrepreneurs and executives through its annual Business Excellence Awards and Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Awards, recognising trailblazers driving transformation across industries.

As businesses worldwide embrace automation, environmental, social and governance standards and borderless markets, WWEBS positions itself as a regional anchor point for developing inclusive economic strategies led by women.