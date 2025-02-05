Capital A exploring dual listing on Hong Kong Exchange

PETALING JAYA: Capital A Bhd is actively exploring a potential listing on the Hong Kong Exchange (HKEX), as part of its strategy to broaden access to global capital markets and position its digital and aviation services businesses for the next phase of growth.

The initiative follows a high-level meeting with HKEX, where Capital A was invited to explore a Hong Kong listing to access deeper global and mainland Chinese investor pools that are increasingly drawn to Asean growth stories with strong China ties.

In a statement today, the company said discussions are ongoing, and Capital A is close to appointing an international investment bank to advise on the listing structure and timeline. Plans to initiate the formal process are subject to internal assessments and regulatory approvals.

Capital A CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said the company is proudly rooted in Asean but built for the world.

He said with over 20 destinations across Greater China and significant business exposure in the region, Capital A see Hong Kong as a natural capital markets gateway.

“A dual listing would allow us to tell our story on a global stage and connect with a broader investor base that values digital-first, asset-light business models.

“Teleport, ADE (Asia Digital Engineering), and digital travel platform AirAsia MOVE have received great recognition, and this is an exciting opportunity that aligns with our ambition to accelerate growth, attract new strategic investors, and maximise long-term shareholder value,” he said.

The potential HKEX listing is seen as a natural next step following Capital A’s ongoing PN17 regularisation plan, which is targeted for completion by mid-2025.

Upon exiting PN17 status, the group intends to pursue strategic initiatives that will further strengthen its capital structure and global presence.

Hong Kong’s deep capital markets, enhanced listing regime, and strong connectivity with both international and Mainland Chinese investors continue to attract high-growth, internationally exposed businesses.

The HKEX remains a preferred venue for Asean companies seeking to scale globally, bolstered by rising Southbound Stock Connect trading and an increasingly diversified investor base.

Capital A said it will provide further updates as the evaluation progresses.