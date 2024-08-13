CelcomDigi, U Mobile, ZTE set world record for fastest mobile speed, using 5G-Advanced

PETALING JAYA: CelcomDigi Bhd and U Mobile Sdn Bhd, in collaboration with technology partner ZTE Corporation, have been recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records for achieving the fastest mobile speeds at 30.8 Gbps with 5G-Advanced (5G-A) during a live trial conducted in Kuching, Sarawak.

This achievement is currently the fastest speed recorded in the world. In addition to this new benchmark, the partners also recorded individual users experiencing speeds of up to 8.5 Gbps. The application of 5G-A technology brings huge benefits for consumers as well as enterprises, as it is capable of supporting innovative, complex and data-intensive applications, creating optimal user experience.

The industry partners intend to showcase the cutting-edge technology with Malaysia’s first-ever 5G-A live broadcast from the opening ceremony of Sukma 2024 in Sarawak to viewers across the nation through Radio Televisyen Malaysia.

CelcomDigi CEO Datuk Idham Nawawi said, “This achievement reflects the importance of industry collaboration and partnerships, especially in realising the potentials of 5G and 5G-A. We continue to execute on our multipartner strategy of bringing together the best technologies from the East and West to deliver the best experiences to Malaysians, and enable the nation’s transformation into a 5G-AI powered digital society. We achieved a milestone today and will continue to focus on leading the development and deployment at scale.”

U Mobile CEO Wong Heang Tuck said, “As part of U Mobile’s quest to be Malaysia’s favourite digital services partner, we are constantly innovating and looking to push the boundaries of technology. We are proud to achieve this record-breaking 5G-Advanced accomplishment of 30.8Gbps with our industry partner CelcomDigi and technology partner ZTE as it showcases the possibilities of what 5G-A can do for enterprise solutions across various verticals.”

ZTE Malaysia CEO Steven Ge said, “ZTE’s dedication to innovation is reflected through our 5G and 5G-A use cases, where, together with our partners, CelcomDigi and U Mobile, we achieve milestone performances. We are excited to bring more exciting use cases as we tailor our solutions to meet the unique demands of Malaysia’s 5G strategy and beyond.”

Visitors to the CelcomDigi, U Mobile and ZTE 5G-A Pavilion located outside Stadium Sarawak will have the opportunity to experience 5G-A enhanced XR (extended reality) first-hand. By utilising 5G-A powered 360° cameras installed at various locations inside the stadium, visitors can immerse themselves in the atmosphere of the stadium's action by simply putting on a pair of virtual reality goggles.