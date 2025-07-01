CGS International Securities expanding services to capitalise on Malaysia’s role as Asean Chair

KUALA LUMPUR: CGS International Securities Malaysia Sdn Bhd is expanding its services in 2025 to capitalise on Malaysia’s role as Asean Chair and the China+1 strategy, as businesses seek alternatives in the global supply chain amid geopolitical shifts.

CGS International deputy CEO Alan Inn Wei Loon said now CGS International has expanded its capabilities to include investment banking, and securities lending.

“... and soon, private equity, ensuring our clients have access to efficient capital, innovative financing, and sustainability advisory services tailored to their needs,” he said in his speech at CGS International 17th Annual Malaysia Corporate Day 2025 today.

The firm has diversified its product and service offerings to cater to institutional, corporate, retail, and high-net-worth clients across all risk appetites.

“This makes us the perfect partner for investment banking deals in public and private markets across Asean as companies continue to pursue the China+1 strategy,” he said.

Inn said with 15 million customers across 15 countries and regions, it has been leveraging its network to connect clients, businesses and policy makers across different markets as well as with its parent company and stakeholders in China.

“Through our links, we have been able to facilitate B2B, B2G and G2G discussions. To date, we have been the convenor of more than 100 meetings and conferences and signed three memorandums of understandings (MoUs).

“From providing clients with early access to deals and policy discussions to helping them source capital and investments, CGS International has been positioning ourselves as the go-to financial services provider with unique Chinese expertise,” he added.

Inn said Asean has enjoyed positive relationships with all economic blocs and global economies due to its ability to navigate sensitivities, facilitate trade and serve as a key player in the global supply chain since its inception in 1967.

“The intensification of the China+1 strategy due to the unrelenting geopolitical tensions have created even more opportunities for Asean.”

He said Malaysia must quickly capitalise on these openings – whether in manufacturing, technology, healthcare, green technology, infrastructure, and more.

“We have a once in a lifetime opportunity to capture. As Asean Chair, Malaysia is in a prime position to utilise its political stability and diversity to intensify intraregion cooperation to capture opportunities as countries and businesses seek alternatives in their supply chains, investments or to source or raise capital,” he added.

CGS International Securities Malaysia parent organisation is China Galaxy Securities, one of China’s leading securities firms.