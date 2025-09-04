Furniture industry urged to diversify beyond traditional export hubs

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s furniture industry must urgently diversify its export markets and not rely too heavily on traditional hubs, said Deputy Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Chan Foong Hin.

He said there is a need to explore emerging markets where demand for sustainable, high-quality furniture is increasing and business ties are less exposed to geopolitical risks.

“Strengthen your local foundation. Building solid partnerships with Malaysian buyers – from developers and retailers to designers – will provide the stability, agility and resilience our industry needs to withstand global challenges,” he said in his speech at the Malaysia Furniture Furnishings Market (MFFM) 2025 here yesterday.

Chan said three megatrends would shape competitiveness in the furniture sector, namely sustainability and environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices, digital transformation, and innovation in design.

He further said MFFM has quickly grown beyond a showcase to become Malaysia’s strategic nexus for furniture trade, with the dual mission of driving exporters into international markets while reinforcing the industry’s domestic foundations.

“In today’s climate of tariffs, shifting supply chains, ESG compliance pressures and changing consumer lifestyles, this dual focus is not just advantageous but essential for survival and long-term growth,” he said.

Endorsed by the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities, the Malaysian Timber Industry Board, the Malaysian Timber Council and the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation, MFFM 2025, which runs from yesterday to Sept 6 in its second edition, has expanded with 70 exhibitors and buyers from more than 50 countries.

The exhibition features Malaysian manufacturers alongside participants from China and Japan, showcasing products ranging from home and office furniture to fittings and materials.