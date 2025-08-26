Cross-border financial integration raises spillover risks in ASEAN

KUALA LUMPUR: Financial institutions now operate across multiple borders and legal systems, enabling risks and spillovers to spread rapidly throughout the region.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan emphasised that growing regional integration underscores the critical need for closer collaboration within ASEAN.

He cited recent research from the ASEAN plus three Macroeconomic Research Office showing systemic and contagion risks have increased due to surging intra-regional cross-border financial intermediation.

Amir Hamzah noted that analysis reveals ASEAN plus three claims and liabilities have grown significantly, with the most substantial growth occurring within the region itself.

“This makes it clear that our regional crisis-response capabilities must continue to advance through stronger collaboration, coordination and communication,” he stated during his keynote address at the National Resolution Symposium 2025 organised by Perbadanan Insurans Deposit Malaysia.

The minister highlighted that the MADANI Economic Framework provides an overarching vision rooted in dignity, sustainability and shared prosperity values.

He explained these instruments reflect a unified, whole-of-nation commitment to building a strong, inclusive and resilient economy.

Three central pillars form the foundation of these strategies: unlocking growth potential through innovation and excellence, improving living standards through social protection, and ensuring good governance.

“The financial sector plays a critical role in realising this vision, from supporting small businesses to driving digital innovation and advancing Islamic finance,” Amir Hamzah added.

He expects the industry to collaborate with Perbadanan Insurans Deposit Malaysia and Bank Negara Malaysia to maintain Malaysia’s financial system as a progress driver rather than a disruption source.

The government values Perbadanan Insurans Deposit Malaysia’s role and remains committed to supporting its mission while ensuring financial institutions maintain resilience and preparedness for any eventuality.

“The stability we enjoy today was built by the foresight of those before us,” Amir Hamzah concluded, emphasising the current generation’s responsibility to build upon that foundation. – Bernama