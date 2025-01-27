DagangHalal partners with leading global remittance provider OnePip to provide cost-effective international payment solutions

KUALA LUMPUR: DagangHalal.com, the largest halal-verified business-to-business (B2B) e-marketplace, has formed a strategic partnership with OnePip, a global remittance solution provider.

This collaboration will provide secure and cost-effective international payment solutions tailored to the unique needs of the halal trade ecosystem.

DagangHalal CEO Sam Hwang said this partnership is a significant step towards breaking down barriers to international trade for halal businesses.

“By integrating OnePip’s payment solutions, we are providing our members with the tools they need to expand their reach and compete on a global scale,“ he said.

This partnership also aligns with DagangHalal’s mission to enhance cross-border commerce and create opportunities for its members in the expanding global halal market, projected to reach US$3.27 trillion by 2028.

Through this collaboration, DagangHalal members gain access to competitive exchange rates, whereby preferential corporate rates reduce the cost of cross-border transactions.

A streamlined system for making international payments and receiving inward remittances with ease and efficiency, and OnePip’s extensive network ensures reliable financial solutions, enabling businesses to thrive in international markets.

This announcement comes as Malaysia strengthens its position as a global halal hub, supported by government initiatives such as Budget 2025’s RM600 million allocation for halal certification funding and the streamlining of halal certification processes.

DagangHalal continues to align itself with these efforts by enhancing the halal ecosystem for its members.

“Our collaboration with DagangHalal reflects our shared vision to simplify cross-border financial transactions,“ said OnePip CEO Lee En Hui.

“With our expertise and DagangHalal’s vast network, we are confident in delivering unparalleled value to Halal businesses worldwide.”

DagangHalal has been instrumental in connecting Malaysian MSMEs with global markets, including Muslim-majority countries and emerging halal markets like the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

This partnership with OnePip enhances DagangHalal’s offerings, ensuring its members can efficiently navigate global markets while overcoming payment barriers.

Further, this partnership underscores DagangHalal’s commitment to fostering the halal economy’s growth by addressing key global trade challenges.

Members can now focus on expanding their reach, building their brands, and contributing to the thriving global halal industry.