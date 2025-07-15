Anwar extends birthday wishes to Sultan of Brunei

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim extended his congratulations to Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei on the occasion of His Majesty’s 79th birthday today.

Anwar also prayed for His Majesty’s steadfastness in governing Brunei Darussalam with wisdom.

“May the ties and cooperation between Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam continue to be strengthened for the mutual benefit of both countries and the people as a whole, Insya-Allah,” the prime minister posted on Facebook today.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah was born on July 15, 1946, in Bandar Brunei (now Bandar Seri Begawan) and ascended as the 29th Sultan of Brunei in 1967. - Bernama