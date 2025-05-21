DNeX, Turkiye’s Havelsan leverage each other’s strength to develop, market advanced digital solutions

LANGKAWI: Dagang NeXchange Bhd (DNeX) is forming a strategic partnership with Turkish Armed Forces Foundation’s Havelsan Hava Elektronik Sanayi, a company that provides high-technology, software-intensive products, solutions and services for both domestic and international markets.

Together, the companies will develop and market advanced digital solutions for Malaysia’s and Türkiye’s public and private sectors by leveraging each other’s key strengths.

The partnership will significantly boost DNeX’s digital capabilities by providing access to top-tier technologies, especially in critical areas such as mission-critical systems, data analytics, cybersecurity and enterprise digital platforms. It positions DNeX as a leader in Malaysia’s digital transformation initiatives, particularly in high-security sectors.

At the same time, Havelsan can leverage DNeX’s trade facilitation solutions and its in-house developed artificial intelligence solutions that can be marketed to Türkiye’s public and private sectors.

The parties will jointly develop and market Havelsan’s Kovan enterprise resource planning solution, including joint business process re-engineering of the product to ensure adaptability within Malaysia’s enterprises and organisations.

The heads of agreement were signed by DNeX non-independent non-executive chairman Tan Sri Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir and Havelsan CEO Dr Mehmet Akif Nacar at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 (Lima 2025). The signing ceremony was attended by Defence Industry Agency of Türkiye president Prof Dr Haluk Görgün and Turkish ambassador to Malaysia Emir Salim Yuksel.

Havelsan, a leading software and systems company under the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, offers cutting-edge global solutions in the defence and IT industries. With a wide array of services, it excels in providing advanced technology for defence, simulation and training systems, autonomous unmanned systems, information and communication technologies and cybersecurity.

DNeX Group CEO Faizal Sham Abu Mansor said this alliance is a crucial advancement in enhancing the company’s role as a provider of digital solutions for Malaysia’s public and private sectors while bringing DNeX’s technical know-how to Türkiye.

“This partnership enables us to bring cutting-edge IT capabilities to Malaysian organisations, helping them improve operational efficiency and adopt data-driven decision-making strategies. It fits perfectly with our strategy to expand our presence in sectors where security, reliability, and performance are crucial.

“Additionally, we can partner with a very strong and trusted entity to further develop and market our Trade Facilitation Services to Türkiye and the surrounding region,” he said.

Mehmet said Havelsan is thrilled to introduce advanced technological expertise and global experience to Malaysia through this partnership with DNeX.

“This collaboration underscores our dedication to supporting digital transformation in key sectors. We are confident that our innovative solutions will significantly enhance Malaysia’s digital ecosystem, strengthening economic and technological bonds between our countries,” he added.

The partnership aligns with DNeX’s goal to become a top provider of state-of-the-art solutions for Malaysia’s digital transformation, enhancing the country’s digital ecosystem with advanced technologies.