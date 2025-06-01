EXAL Group to redraw Malaysian real estate landscape with green housing and smart cities

PETALING JAYA: EXAL Group is spearheading a transformative shift in Malaysia’s real estate landscape with its commitment to sustainable housing and smart city integration.

Managing director Albert Ko said the group is actively contributing to the Kuching Smart City Master Plan through its flagship project, SOL Estate.

“EXAL’s mission is to create living spaces that are not only environmentally responsible but also people-focused.

“With SOL Estate, we’re taking a major step forward in shaping the future of housing in Malaysia, blending sustainability with innovation to support smarter urban living,” he told SunBiz.

He said SOL Estate embodies EXAL’s commitment to sustainability through low-carbon construction methods, modular designs, and eco-friendly building materials.

“These features reduce waste and energy consumption during construction while allowing for customisable living spaces that meet diverse family needs. Our modular housing approach not only minimises environmental impact but also allows us to deliver homes faster and more efficiently. This is particularly appealing to environmentally-conscious homeowners and investors.”

Aligned with the Kuching Smart City Master Plan, Ko said, SOL Estate integrates sustainable urban planning with technology-driven solutions. “The project focuses on creating community-centric neighbourhoods with features like shared green spaces, renewable energy solutions and smart infrastructure for energy and water management.

“Smart cities are about improving quality of life through sustainable practices and advanced technologies. With SOL Estate, we are not just building homes, we are creating intelligent ecosystems where people and nature coexist harmoniously,” he said.

Ko added that EXAL leverages cutting-edge green technologies to enhance sustainability and efficiency in its developments. The SOL Estate features integrated renewable energy systems such as solar panels and energy-efficient building materials that reduce reliance on non-renewable resources.

“Smart water management systems and rainwater harvesting technology are utilised to conserve water, while passive cooling designs reduce energy needs for air conditioning. Our use of green technology ensures that SOL Estate is not only eco-friendly but also offers long-term cost savings for residents. It is a practical demonstration of how modern technology can support sustainable urban living,” he said.

On attracting sustainable investments, Ko said EXAL is tapping into the growing demand for environmental, social and governance-compliant and syariah-compliant investments in real estate.

“Our innovative housing projects offer attractive opportunities for investors seeking both financial returns and long-term environmental impact. Investors today are increasingly focused on sustainability. Our developments align perfectly with these priorities, making EXAL an ideal partner for green investment opportunities,” he added.

Looking ahead, Ko said EXAL plans to expand its green housing concept to other regions in Malaysia. By doing so, the group aims to support nationwide efforts to achieve urban sustainability and smart city goals. “Our vision extends beyond Kuching. We aim to shape a new era of real estate development across Malaysia, one that balances technology, sustainability and community well-being.”

As Malaysia moves towards a greener and smarter future, EXAL Group is positioning itself at the forefront of the transformation. Through projects such as SOL Estate, Ko said, the group is setting new standards for housing and smart city development, making sustainable living a reality for more Malaysians.