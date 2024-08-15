Fahmi: Four telcos submit bids for second 5G network

KUALA LUMPUR: CelcomDigi Bhd, Maxis Bhd, U Mobile Sdn Bhd and Telekom Malaysia Bhd have officially submitted their bids for the dual 5G network tender to the government.

According to Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, the government had previously mandated that any telecommunications company wishing to participate in the second 5G network tender must first sign a subscription agreement with Digital Nasional Bhd.

“So far, five companies have successfully done this, and four of them are CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile and Telekom Malaysia.

“These four telecommunications companies have now submitted their tenders, and the final decision will be based on the proposals provided by them,” Fahmi told the media after the launch of the Huawei Malaysia Supplier Ecosystem Convention 2024 today.

When asked about the timeline for the announcement of the decision, Fahmi said it is expected in the near future.

He said the exact date has not been confirmed by Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), which is overseeing the process.

“The process is ongoing, and it is anticipated that the decision will be finalised within this year, to be announced either by the ministry or MCMC,” he added.

On the licensing of social media platforms, Fahmi said the matter is under continuous review. “At least one online security bill is expected to be brought to Parliament in the upcoming session, with the bill currently being drafted,” he said.

He highlighted that certain provisions in existing laws, such as the Penal Code, need to be amended.

“The government’s intention to license social media platforms is also aimed at addressing issues such as scams, online gambling, cyberbullying, and sexual crimes against children,” Fahmi explained.

He added that the laws need to be amended in several areas, including providing a more precise definition of cyberbullying.