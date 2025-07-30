Firefly moves jet operations to KLIA on Aug 19

SEPANG: Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) yesterday announced the relocation of its regional airline Firefly’s jet operations from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (SZB) to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1, effective Aug 19.

The airline will continue to operate its turboprop services from SZB, ensuring ongoing connectivity to key regional destinations.

This strategic move is part of MAG’s long-term network optimisation plan to enhance operational efficiency and ensure sustainable operations for Firefly’s jet services. Relocating to KLIA allows greater scalability for jet operations to operate and reflects MAG’s intent to strengthen network connectivity across the group.

MAG Group managing director Datuk Captain Izham Ismail said, “The move to KLIA allows Firefly to scale its jet operations more efficiently, improve passenger connectivity and better leverage MAG’s shared capabilities in engineering, ground handling and catering. SZB will continue to play an important role in Firefly’s network through its turboprop operations, which provide essential connectivity across key domestic and regional routes. This decision reinforces our commitment to strengthening KLIA as the main aviation hub, while continuing to offer accessible air travel options across the country.”

Firefly will commence the jet services from KLIA beginning Aug 19 with its first flight to Tawau, followed by a phased rollout to key domestic and regional destinations. The routes will be operated by Firefly’s Boeing 737-800 aircraft, designed for both comfort and convenience.

Passengers affected by the transition will be contacted directly, with options for alternative travel arrangements or full refunds provided in line with the Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code 2016.