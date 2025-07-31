China questions Nvidia over AI chip security concerns

BEIJING: Chinese authorities have called in US tech firm Nvidia to discuss potential security vulnerabilities in its artificial intelligence chips, escalating scrutiny over semiconductor exports amid strained US-China relations.

The Cyberspace Administration of China stated it demanded explanations regarding “serious security issues” linked to Nvidia’s H20 processors designed for the Chinese market.

The meeting follows Washington’s recent decision to lift licensing restrictions that previously blocked H20 chip sales to China.

However, US lawmakers continue pushing for built-in tracking features in advanced AI semiconductors, citing national security concerns.

Nvidia developed the H20 as a downgraded alternative to its flagship AI chips specifically to comply with export controls.

“Explain the security risks of vulnerabilities and backdoors in its H20 chips sold to China and submit relevant supporting materials,“ the regulator instructed Nvidia in a social media post.

The notice referenced claims by US experts that location tracking and remote shutdown capabilities for Nvidia chips “are already matured.”

The summons highlights growing friction in the global semiconductor industry, where technological dominance intersects with geopolitical rivalries.

Nvidia, headquartered in California, has become a focal point in the US-China tech competition, with its high-performance chips crucial for AI development.

Chinese regulators did not specify whether the discussions might lead to sales restrictions or additional compliance requirements. – AFP