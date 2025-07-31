13MP: Malaysia targets RM80 billion halal exports

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has set an ambitious target to increase Malaysia’s halal export value to RM80 billion while raising the industry’s contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to 11% under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced this during the tabling of the plan in the Dewan Rakyat.

Anwar emphasised the government’s continued focus on high-impact sectors, including the halal industry, financial services, tourism, the creative industry, and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“In the 13MP, the country is targeting an increase in halal export value to RM80 billion and for the halal industry’s contribution to GDP to rise to 11%,“ he said.

To support this goal, Malaysia is strengthening its halal ecosystem through the establishment of the Malaysian Halal Commission and the development of Halal Industrial Parks in Melaka, Perak, and Kelantan. These initiatives aim to enhance the country’s position as a global halal hub. - Bernama