Finland marks 50 years of Helsinki Accords amid Ukraine war tensions

HELSINKI: Finland on Thursday hosts a conference marking 50 years since the signing of the Helsinki Final Act, a landmark agreement on respecting borders and territorial integrity.

The event takes place amid heightened tensions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has severely tested the principles enshrined in the 1975 accord.

Keynote speakers include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, though both will deliver their remarks remotely.

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, the current OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, will open the conference.

Russia confirmed its participation but will not send high-level representatives.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated, “Russia does not see the expediency of participating at a high political level,“ though representatives will still engage in discussions.

The Helsinki Final Act, signed by 35 nations including the US and Soviet Union, established the OSCE and enshrined principles such as sovereignty, non-use of force, and inviolability of borders.

These commitments have been undermined by Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, triggering the worst crisis in OSCE history.

Ukraine has repeatedly called for Russia’s expulsion from the OSCE, though Moscow remains a member.

In 2024, Russian lawmakers voted to suspend participation in the OSCE parliamentary assembly, calling it discriminatory.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, attending the conference, will hold talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and other officials.

Discussions will focus on “synchronising allied pressure on Moscow,“ according to Ukraine’s foreign ministry.

Finland, which closed its 1,340-kilometre border with Russia in late 2023 over alleged migrant orchestration by Moscow, remains a key player in regional security discussions. – AFP