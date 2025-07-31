13MP to guide Malaysia through global challenges, says PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has described the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) as a guiding framework to help Malaysians navigate increasingly complex global challenges, including economic uncertainties and climate change.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the 13MP, themed ‘Melakar Semula Pembangunan’ (Redesigning Development), represents a renewed national effort to achieve the goals of the MADANI Economy framework.

“(This includes) addressing the rising cost of living, slow wage growth, the transition to an ageing nation, environmental degradation, and the persistent impacts of climate change,” he said in the foreword of the 13MP document released by the Ministry of Economy.

He emphasised that the 13MP is not just a conventional government plan but a collective effort to uphold human dignity, rooted in ‘Maqasid Syariah’ principles.

“To realise this aspiration, we will build a social system that guarantees a decent and dignified life, reinforcing spiritual foundations, human values, and intellectual excellence,” he said.

Anwar stressed that transparent and accountable governance is crucial for fair wealth distribution.

“Robust governance is not merely a policy supplement, but a vital instrument to ensure national wealth is distributed fairly and equitably to the people, regardless of background,” he said.

To achieve developed nation status by 2030, Malaysia must accelerate economic growth by diversifying into high-value sectors like digitalisation and artificial intelligence.

“We will foster innovation to produce high-value ‘Made by Malaysia’ products,” he added.

The plan also prioritises environmental sustainability and international engagement, positioning Malaysia as a leader in Southeast Asia’s economy.

“Malaysia must attract high-quality investments in AI, semiconductors, and renewable energy,” Anwar said.

He also reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to advancing the global Islamic economy through halal industry expansion and financial innovation.

Anwar thanked all contributors to the 13MP, calling it a product of inclusive discourse and teamwork.

“This plan reflects our shared love for the nation and will shape a civilised, competent society,” he concluded. - Bernama