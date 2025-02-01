Foong assumes role of managing partner at KPMG Malaysia, Johan is now non-executive chairman

PETALING JAYA: Foong Mun Kong has assumed the role of managing partner at professional services firm KPMG Malaysia effective Jan 1.

The milestone follows a seamless transition from Datuk Johan Idris’ successful tenure as managing partner, who now takes on the role of non-executive chairman, providing strategic counsel to support the firm’s continued growth.

Foong brings more than 30 years of experience in audit and assurance, having previously served as the firm’s head of audit. Beyond his contributions to the firm, he currently serves as vice-president of the Malaysian Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a council member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants, and is a member of the MFRS Application and Implementation Committee of the Malaysian Accounting Standards Board.

Johan said, “This transition heralds an exciting new chapter for KPMG in Malaysia. Building on the solid foundation we have laid together and guided by an unwavering commitment to quality and trust, I am confident that KPMG will continue to scale new heights of success. I look forward to continuing to support this journey in my new role as the non-executive chairman.”

Commenting on his new role, Foong said, “It is an honour to lead KPMG in Malaysia alongside this exceptional team of leaders. Together, we have the building blocks in place to uphold the quality, integrity, and trust that define us and shape a future-ready KPMG – to deliver long-term value and positive impact to the clients and communities we serve.”