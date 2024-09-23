Foreign net buying enters sixth successive week, inflow of RM271.5m

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign investors remained net buyers of Malaysian equities for the sixth consecutive week, recording an inflow of RM271.5 million.

In its fund flow report for the week ended Sept 20 released today, MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Amanah IB) said local institutions also supported the bourse with a second consecutive week of net inflows.

It noted that during the holiday-shortened trading week, foreign investors net bought RM167.7 million on Tuesday, RM122.9 million on Thursday and RM57.0 million on Friday. “However, foreign investors turned net sellers last Wednesday and disposed of RM76.1 million on the day,” it said in the report.

MIDF Amanah IB said the sectors with the highest net foreign inflows were financial services at RM352.2 million, followed by healthcare with RM211.9 million and property with RM55 million.

“The sectors with the highest net foreign outflows were utilities (RM172.3 million), technology (RM85.3 million) and consumer products and services (RM49.7 million),” it said.

MIDF Amanah IB said local institutions continued to support the local bourse, net buying RM38.7 million last week, marking their second consecutive week of net inflow. However, local retailers net sold for the second week in a row, totalling RM310.2 million, it said.

Average daily trading volume surged by 10.9%, 4.9%, and 42.9% among local retailers, local institutions and foreign investors, respectively, it added.

The market was closed on Sept 16 in observance of two major public holidays, namely Malaysia Day and the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday. – Bernama