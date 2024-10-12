FSBM Holdings partners with US firm to pioneer AI-driven manufacturing in Southeast Asia

KUALA LUMPUR: FSBM Holdings Bhd (FHB), through its wholly-owned subsidiary FSBM I-Centre Sdn Bhd (FHB I-Centre), is partnering with Synergies Intelligent Systems Inc, a US-based leader in artificial intelligence-(AI) driven solutions, to revolutionise the manufacturing landscape in Malaysia and Southeast Asia technologically.

This collaboration will introduce an innovative consumer-to-manufacturer (C2M) platform, which will transform the design, production, and delivery of custom-machining parts.

This initiative underscores FHB’s commitment to advancing Industry 4.0 technologies by integrating AI, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and automation into Malaysia’s manufacturing ecosystem.

The C2M platform will empower businesses to achieve greater efficiency, precision, and scalability by connecting customers directly with manufacturers for bespoke production.

FHB managing director Pang Kiew Kun said this partnership exemplifies how global collaboration drives local innovation.

“Together with Synergies Intelligent, we aim to empower manufacturers in Malaysia and Southeast Asia with cutting-edge tools, ensuring they remain competitive in a rapidly evolving digital economy,“ he said in a statement.

The C2M platform will be rolled out in three phases, starting with an instant quoting system for common machining processes like sheet metal fabrication and CNC machining in phase 1.

It will expand to include mould quotations for phase 2 and use AI to provide project-level quotes for complex, multi-part orders, streamlining the entire design and production process in phase 3.

FHB I-Centre will play a pivotal role in implementing the C2M platform in Malaysia by providing IT and IIoT solutions, client onboarding services, and operational support.

Beyond Malaysia, the partnership includes a Southeast Asia licensing agreement, enabling FSBM to introduce the platform to other regional markets.

“Embracing Industry 4.0 is no longer an option if businesses want to thrive in the digital age. We want to empower businesses across Southeast Asia with AI-driven solutions that unlock new levels of efficiency, customisation, and sustainability,“ Pang added.

In addition to enhancing efficiency and productivity, the C2M platform promotes sustainability by enabling manufacturers to reduce waste, optimise energy use, and achieve greater resource efficiency.

With predictive maintenance and real-time monitoring capabilities, manufacturers can proactively address operational issues, minimising downtime and enhancing environmental responsibility.