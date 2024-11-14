FSBM transforms focus to drive digital innovation in manufacturing sector

KUALA LUMPUR: FSBM Holdings Bhd (FHB) is advancing toward Industry 4.0 by focusing on automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced manufacturing processes.

Through its subsidiary, FSBM MES Elite Sdn Bhd (FME), the company is leading efforts to modernise Malaysia’s manufacturing sector with smart technologies aimed at increasing productivity, minimising operational waste, and strengthening global competitiveness.

“Our solutions are designed with flexibility and scalability in mind, allowing companies to respond to rapid changes in demand and maintain efficiency even under challenging circumstances,“ managing director Pang Kiew Kun said in a statement.

FHB has shifted from its traditional focus on distribution to becoming an innovation-driven business dedicated to providing intelligent solutions for companies embracing Industry 4.0.

As Malaysia ramps up efforts in automation and AI integration, FHB’s solutions are enabling businesses to accelerate digital transformation, reduce dependency on manual processes, enhance production traceability, lower error rates, and allow employees to focus on more complex, strategic tasks.

FHB’s recent initiatives aim to address critical industry challenges—especially for small and medium enterprises (SMEs)—such as supply chain instability and volatile market demands.

The company’s advanced Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) and IoT-driven automation tools enable businesses to adapt production dynamically, increasing productivity while minimising downtime.

With the support of governmental incentives to foster technological adoption, FHB’s trajectory aligns with Malaysia’s broader goals for Industry 4.0.

The company’s solutions enhance operational flexibility, ensuring businesses remain agile and competitive as the global market and consumer expectations evolve.

Notably, FME has already implemented critical innovations in manufacturing and AI, making an immediate impact on local companies’ production timelines and quality standards.

As Malaysia’s focus on sustainable development intensifies, FHB offers digitalisation solutions that prioritise energy efficiency and waste reduction.

By integrating predictive maintenance tools powered by AI, FHB’s technology reduces the likelihood of system failures, decreases maintenance costs, and prolongs equipment lifespans—ensuring companies meet environmental standards and operate with minimised resource wastage.

“In embracing AI and IoT, our clients don’t just enhance productivity—they contribute to a sustainable future by reducing energy use and waste,“ Pang said.

Recognising that initial costs and employee apprehension are barriers for companies considering automation, FHB provides customised and scalable solutions that cater to businesses of all sizes.

Its MES and AI-driven tools are designed to be phased in gradually, allowing companies to experience the value of digitalisation on a smaller scale before expanding.

FHB also offers comprehensive training and support to ensure employees are equipped to manage and benefit from automated systems, fostering a collaborative environment where technology and human expertise align.