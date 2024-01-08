Full rollout of 40 5G private network use cases by December: Gobind

PUTRAJAYA: The Digital Ministry has decided to fully roll out 40 5G private network use cases by December, said Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said the government has approved the use cases and the ministry hopes the first few cases will be launched by the end of September.

“The ministry has set its focus on various sectors such as healthcare, logistics, tourism and transport, which are important for the country. Moving towards the end of the year, the ministry hopes that all use cases are up and running,” he told the media at the launch of Alibaba Cloud’s Digital Accelerator Programme today.

In preparation for the nation’s 2025 Asean chairmanship, Gobind said, the ministry is focusing on 40 key areas first with 5G network in Malaysia progressing and the ministry recording 14.8 million subscribers.

“In just three years, Malaysia has recorded about 48.6% adoption rate backed by the number of 5G subscribers,” he added.

Meanwhile, Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence arm of Alibaba Group, announced a series of initiatives including expanded talent training for startups and rural area communities, an upgraded artificial intelligence-focused partnership programme and the latest AI platform to boost Al adoption and fuel Malaysia’s digital transformation and innovation roadmap.

Alibaba Cloud said the move further demonstrates its ongoing commitment to deepening its localisation initiative, following its announcement in May to build the third data centre in Malaysia by 2027.

In a ceremony officiated by Gobind, Alibaba Cloud launched the Digital Accelerator Programme to boost local talent Al and technology literacy by building an expanded, enhanced and inclusive ecosystem with funding, training, and technical support.

Gobind said Malaysia is at the pivotal moment of its digital journey where the integration of advanced technologies such as AI and cloud computing is essential for the country’s growth and innovation.

In addition, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence South Apac general manager Kun Huang said the Digital Accelerator Programme aims to train and certify more than 500 startups in Malaysia by the end of 2025.

“The company is also going to establish Alibaba Cloud Academy Skills Centres in at least five universities by 2025, nurture 10,000 community students in digital training for rural communities in Selangor, Johor, Penang, Sarawak and Sabah, and groom 50 independent software vendors by equipping them with essential cloud knowledge, particularly in generative Al,” he added.

Alibaba Cloud also announced the availability of its proprietary generative Al development platform, Model Studio, for international customers via its availability zones in Singapore.

Through Model Studio, Malaysian customers can access Alibaba Cloud’s large language model Qwen family, including both closed-source and open-source models with multimodal capabilities, which will facilitate the development of custom generative Al applications across different industries in Malaysia.