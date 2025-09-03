Gagasan Nadi Cergas plans 15,000 affordable homes by 2033

SHAH ALAM: Gagasan Nadi Cergas Bhd plans to deliver 15,000 affordable housing units over the next eight years, with a total GDV of RM4.1 billion.

Chairman Dr Muhamad Fuad Abdullah said the projects will generate revenue from property development while ensuring a steady pipeline of work for the group’s construction division.

“This will allow the group to profit from both segments,“ he said at the key handover ceremony for the Idaman Bukit Jelutong condominium recently.

Muhamad Fuad said the 1,260 units at Idaman Bukit Jelutong represent the first tranche of this pipeline.

“With construction as our core strength, Gagasan Nadi Cergas is leveraging its design-and-build expertise to expand significantly in affordable housing development through collaboration with PNSB,” he added.

Besides Idaman Bukit Jelutong, Gagasan Nadi Cergas is also developing seven other Idaman affordable housing projects in partnership with Permodalan Negeri Selangor Bhd (PNSB) – Idaman Kwasa Damansara R4-1, R4-2, and R4-2A in Kwasa Damansara; Idaman Amani, Idaman Elmina 5, and Idaman Elmina 12 in the City of Elmina; and Idaman Rimbayu in Bandar Rimbayu.

On Aug 8, Gagasan Nadi Cergas Bhd and PNSB delivered vacant possession to the homeowners of 1,260 affordable housing units at Idaman Bukit Jelutong.

The condominium project developed by Gagasan Nadi Cergas in partnership with PNSB, a subsidiary of Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporated, as the strategic partner, is an initiative by the Selangor state government to effectively address housing affordability in the state.

PNSB CEO Raja Ahmad Shahrir Iskandar Raja Salim said its continued collaboration with Gagasan Nadi Cergas Bhd in the Rumah Idaman initiative reflects shared vision to facilitate home ownership for Selangorians while creating a sustainable living environment for all Rumah Idaman homeowners.

“PNSB is committed to implementing Rumah Idaman projects in other strategic areas including Gombak, Klang, Kuala Selangor, and Petaling districts. With the support of the state government and all parties, we are confident that more Selangorians will be able to own comfortable and high-quality homes.”

The Rumah Idaman Bukit Jelutong project began construction in August 2022 and was completed in July 2025. Each unit has a minimum built-up of 1,000 sq ft and is priced at a fixed RM250,000 for the B40 and M40 groups. Buyers were selected through the Selangor Housing and Property Board.