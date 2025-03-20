Game On now in seven locations across Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Game On Holding Sdn Bhd, the rapidly expanding family entertainment brand, has grown to seven locations across Malaysia, bringing immersive and interactive experiences to visitors of all ages.

Co-founder Leroy Lee said the theme park chain aims to revitalise shopping malls and boost local economies.

“With our latest outlet opening in Quill City Mall, Game On continues its mission to provide affordable and engaging entertainment,” he told SunBiz.

He said that the company’s expansion has not only enhanced Malaysia’s entertainment landscape but also created job opportunities.

“Each new outlet requires at least 100 staff members, from operational crew to the maintenance teams.

“Currently, Game On employs over 300 people, and with further growth planned, the number is expected to surpass 600 by the end of 2025,” he disclosed.

Lee noted that the company’s latest developments include mega parks spanning over 80,000 sq ft in The Mines mall, offers an extensive range of activities from interactive games to physical challenges.

Beyond job creation, he said Game On has also played a role in revitalising shopping malls by driving significant foot traffic.

“The entertainment centers attract approximately 200,000 visitors per location annually, making them key crowd-pullers,” he said, adding that after the opening of Game On’s outlet in Melawati Mall, the mall recorded its highest-ever visitor numbers.

He disclosed that the company is targeting over 1 million visitors across all of their theme parks in 2025.

To maintain its momentum, Lee said Game On is focused on three key strategies, which are continuous innovation, nationwide expansion, and an affordable pricing model.

“The company regularly updates 10-20% of its attractions every few months, incorporating AI and AR-based games to stay ahead of trends.

“In addition to its existing seven locations, three to five new parks are planned for 2025, with Malacca being one of the confirmed upcoming sites for new parks,” he explained.

He said Game On’s pricing strategy is designed to make entertainment accessible to more families.

“With day passes starting as low as RM28 for children and RM38 for adults, the brand offers a cost-effective alternative to traditional theme parks, which often charge over RM100 per entry. Discounted rates for ‘night-owl’ visits further add to its affordability,” he noted.

Beyond financial success, Lee said that he finds fulfillment in seeing families enjoy their time together at Game On parks.

“Building something that makes people happy is our mission,” he said, emphasising that the true reward lies in the smiles and laughter of visitors.

Looking ahead, he said Game On is also exploring opportunities for regional and international expansion.

“While Malaysia is our main focus, we’re also keen on collaborations that can expand the brand internationally.

“As the company continues to grow, its influence extends beyond entertainment, revitalising malls, creating jobs, and shaping the future of immersive leisure experiences in Southeast Asia,” Lee said.